Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.89% of Avnet worth $118,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVT opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

