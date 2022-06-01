Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 513,095 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $113,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

