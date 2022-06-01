Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 307,380 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $115,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

