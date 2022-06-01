Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.25% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $95,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,762,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

