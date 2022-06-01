Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.51 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $109,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 112,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 45,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.