Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $105.25 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 612.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.65% of Plug Power worth $105,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

