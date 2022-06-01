Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $90,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,567,000 after purchasing an additional 191,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.