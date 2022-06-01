Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $440.11 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

