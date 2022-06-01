Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Dollar General worth $101,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $220.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.52. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

