Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,476 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.78% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $97,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OEC opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.