Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $88.91 million and $65.65 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.68 or 0.06915926 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00466230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

