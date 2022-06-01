Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Algorand has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $195.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00255160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,703,742 coins and its circulating supply is 6,867,169,029 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

