Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALG shares. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

