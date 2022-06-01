Akkr Management Company LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. Jamf accounts for approximately 3.5% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 542,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

