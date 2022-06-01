Akkr Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 136,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. JFrog comprises approximately 1.9% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Akkr Management Company LLC owned about 0.15% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of JFrog by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,074 shares of company stock worth $1,110,694. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
About JFrog (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
