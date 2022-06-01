Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 245,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 797,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis biomass, cannabis flower, and cannabis concentrates to wholesalers; and imports and sells medical cannabis-based products in the United Kingdom.

