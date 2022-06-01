Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Airbus stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 207,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,448. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

