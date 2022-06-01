Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. 6,877,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

