Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,637. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

