ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declares $2.06 Dividend

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($41.40) to €42.70 ($45.91) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($47.85) to €45.50 ($48.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.