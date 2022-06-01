Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD opened at $1.34 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

