Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD opened at $1.34 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
