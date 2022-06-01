Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,832,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 623.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 1,118,375 shares during the period. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

