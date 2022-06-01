Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
OTCMKTS:AVHNY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
About Ackermans & Van Haaren (Get Rating)
