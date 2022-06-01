Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 41.8% in May

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.