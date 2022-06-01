Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.69. 26,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,398. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

