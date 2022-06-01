abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on July 22nd

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AJIT opened at GBX 571.05 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 530.06 ($6.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 835 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.60.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

