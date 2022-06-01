abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on July 22nd

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AJIT opened at GBX 571.05 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 530.06 ($6.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 835 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.60.
