Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s 2nd Largest Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

