AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares $0.19 Semi-Annual Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AAON has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,398 shares of company stock worth $713,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AAON by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in AAON by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AAON by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

