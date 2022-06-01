$925.29 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report $925.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.28 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. RH reported sales of $860.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.72.

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

