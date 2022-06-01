89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,197. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

