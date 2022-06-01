854 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 196,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,923. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

