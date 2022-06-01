$81.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to report $81.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.78 million and the lowest is $68.13 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $47.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $307.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.56 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.01 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $335.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

