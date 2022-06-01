80,114 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.08% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.