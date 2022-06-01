$791.43 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $791.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.30 million and the lowest is $725.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $724.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 689,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,615. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

