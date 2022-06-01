7,826 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,462. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62.

