74,743 Shares in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCB opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

