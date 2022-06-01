7,253 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.