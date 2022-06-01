71,294 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 3.1% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 377,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 778,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,559. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

