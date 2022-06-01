$7.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post $7.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.52 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Salesforce posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full-year sales of $31.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.02.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $17.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.86. 819,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

