6,993 Shares in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.