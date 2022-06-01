6,654,123 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,654,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.98% of OPKO Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPK. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,074,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,384. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

