$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to report $62.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $58.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $254.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $258.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $284.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

HAFC remained flat at $$23.34 during trading on Thursday. 728,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

