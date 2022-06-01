$59.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will report $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $58.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.65 million, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $833.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.