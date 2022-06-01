$59.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will report $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $58.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.65 million, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $833.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

