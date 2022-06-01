$569.05 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $569.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.78 million. Etsy posted sales of $528.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $14,912,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.