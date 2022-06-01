5,665 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

