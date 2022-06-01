5,269 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

