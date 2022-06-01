518,828 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Acquired by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 518,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Trinity Capital comprises about 6.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 193.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,152 shares of company stock worth $99,923. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

