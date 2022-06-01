$51.57 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post $51.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $53.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $42.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $221.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.64 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:REPX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 66,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.