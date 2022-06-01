50,000 Shares in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLHU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.