50,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NU opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.