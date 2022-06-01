50,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NYSE NU opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.